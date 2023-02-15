Fort L.P. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Shares of ROP opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average of $416.59. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

