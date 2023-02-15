Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $443.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.