Fort L.P. Sells 10,985 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Articles

