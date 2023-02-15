Fort L.P. Sells 2,094 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $164.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

