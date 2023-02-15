Fort L.P. Sells 4,531 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.