Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FTCO stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 6.25. 16,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,093. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.25 and a fifty-two week high of 7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.93.
About Fortitude Gold
