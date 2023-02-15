Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 8,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,613. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

