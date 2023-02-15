Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $93.00. The stock traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.