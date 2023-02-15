Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $93.00. The stock traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

