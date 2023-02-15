Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRE stock opened at €28.30 ($30.43) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.94. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

