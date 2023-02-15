Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.41. 4,111,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,414,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $106,663,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after buying an additional 5,744,951 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 13,483,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,866,000 after buying an additional 5,607,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,829,000 after buying an additional 5,489,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

