Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in January

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $4,871,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

FURY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.