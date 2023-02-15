FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Issued By DA Davidson

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.46). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of RPD opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

