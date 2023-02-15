FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $20.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.31 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

AMGN opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.