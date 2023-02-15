GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $306,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

