GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.58. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

