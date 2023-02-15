GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

BHC opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

