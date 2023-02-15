GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DISH Network Trading Up 0.6 %

DISH Network Company Profile

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.