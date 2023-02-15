GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

