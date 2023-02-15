Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 71,559 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,741,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 611,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MGI stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.96.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

