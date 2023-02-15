Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,525 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.86% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

