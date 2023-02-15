Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $294.80.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

