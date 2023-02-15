Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

