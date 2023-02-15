Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.11% of Kaman worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 25.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 146.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

