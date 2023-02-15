Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Henry Schein worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

