Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Ingles Markets worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.3 %
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
