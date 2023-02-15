Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,670 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cigna by 40.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $299.36 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.83 and a 200 day moving average of $304.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

