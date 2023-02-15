Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gaia Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Get Gaia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaia Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.