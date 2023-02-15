Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177.23 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $303.71 million and $177.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

