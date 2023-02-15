Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,569,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 2,059,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,849.5 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
GXYEF stock remained flat at $6.99 during trading on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
