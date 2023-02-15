Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 3,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.09% of Flushing Financial worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 62,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

FFIC stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

