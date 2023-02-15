Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

