Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 272,665 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272,665 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.53% of Valvoline worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.7% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.