Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.37 and its 200-day moving average is $254.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

