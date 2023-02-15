Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries stock opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

