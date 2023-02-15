Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 29,584 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

