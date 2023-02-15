Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 45,903 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,903 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

