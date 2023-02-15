Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 49,773 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 951,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09.
LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
