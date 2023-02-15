GateToken Price Hits $4.38 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00019752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $473.73 million and approximately $980,562.77 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00044333 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00219976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021763 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.29265187 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $931,443.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.