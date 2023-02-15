Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,047,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 27,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 440.3 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:GELYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

