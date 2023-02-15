Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,047,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 27,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 440.3 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:GELYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
About Geely Automobile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.