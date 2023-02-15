Georgia R. Nelson Sells 1,933 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of CMI stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 792,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Read More
