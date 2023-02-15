Georgia R. Nelson Sells 1,933 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 792,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

