Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. CTI BioPharma comprises approximately 3.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of CTI BioPharma worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 248,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,997. The company has a market cap of $669.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.80. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

