Ghost Tree Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 241,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.97. 43,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,945. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.73. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.