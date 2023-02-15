Ghost Tree Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGLE stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

AGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

