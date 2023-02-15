Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Aerovate Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTE shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,690. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,038 shares of company stock worth $2,205,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

