Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.