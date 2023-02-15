Glantus (LON:GLAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 7793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Glantus alerts:

Glantus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.