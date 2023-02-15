Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 5,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.