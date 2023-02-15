Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,604 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 480,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,024. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

