Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,545 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $22,770,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,240,765 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,217. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

