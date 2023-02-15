Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,106 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.29% of Arco Platform worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Arco Platform Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a PE ratio of 419.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Featured Articles

